Wahaj Ali shares his views on travelling in latest post

Wahaj Ali's latest U.S photo dump says a lot about his take on travelling.
Turning to his Instagram handle on Monday, the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha actor sent pulses racing with a set of three pictures from his U.S tour.
The first happened to be a candid shot of the actor flaunting his buttoned down swag while in the next the superstar posed amid high-rise buildings of Chicago.
Next, Wahaj turned his mirror selfie mode ON with his signature sunnies doing the talking.
With the travel dump, the 35-year-old proved that one really gains exposure with travelling.
" Travel to learn," the Teri Meri Kahaniyaan star wrote as caption.
Shortly after seeing Wahaj flaunting grace, his ardent fans flooded the comments section with love.
One wrote, "Come back on screens soon. We are missing You so much."
" You have a great style man," the second added.
" My heart explodes," the other penned.
Another commented, " OMG! Heart Attack aa gaya."
For the unversed, Wahaj Ali jetted off to America for a meet and greet session with fans but he was not alone as his Tere Bin co-star Yumna Zaidi aka Meerab accompanied him on the trip.
Meanwhile, Meerasim fans have a chance to rejoice once again as their favourite on-screen pair will be back in a potential Tere Bin season 2.