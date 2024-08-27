Meghan Markle faces fresh blow ahead of big milestone

The Duchess of the Sussex, Meghan Markle is reeling from the pain caused by the backlash she received for her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.
Meghan reportedly needs a huge marketing campaign ahead of her brand's launch as she was said to be “in tears” after her brand was widely criticised.
A royal commentator Tom Quinn in his conversation with Mirror revealed that the Duchess was likely deeply disappointed and hurt by the reception to her new business venture, particularly the negative reviews of her homemade jam project.
As per the commentator, the criticism has urged Meghan to take a substantial effort to buff up her brand's image before the launch.
"The one fly in the ointment is Meghan's new internet brand, America Riviera Orchard. Meghan was in tears when the brand launched and her new jam was widely mocked for being expensive and nothing special," he said.
He went on to share, “She has reached the point now where she thinks that anything and everything she does will be unfairly criticised. Like her husband, she feels that people are unfairly picking on her - she cannot understand why people don't admire her work.”
Meghan Markle introduced her brand via a video elegantly filmed at her and Prince Harry's Montecito estate.
American Riviera Orchard is a line of wide-ranging products, such as jams, oils, nut butters to household luxury items, including scents and furnishings