Kartik Aaryan sheds light on his experience as outsider in the industry

  • by Web Desk
  • August 27, 2024
Kartik Aaryan, who recently starred in Chandu Champion, has fought to be treated equally in the industry. 

In a recent interview with GQ India the Shehzada actress revealed its pretty challenging to gain recognition and opportunities when you are not from the industry. 

 "It’s harder to get the opportunities, or your work recognized when you’re not from the industry, and that does end up affecting you. You have to learn everything from scratch, find your own footing and fight to be treated equally," Kartik said.  

He continued, "It’s taken a lot of introspection and inner work to realize that being an outsider is not a weakness. Everything that I’ve done so far is a product of my own hard work." 

However, in an earlier interview with Mid-day, Kartik added that box office results ain't his primary focus. 

To note, Kartik Aaryan's most recent Chandu Champion explored various stages in Petkar's life. This marks his first-ever collaboration with Kabir Khan. 

