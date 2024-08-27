Meghan Markle wouldn’t take advice from Emma Thynn despite royalty connection

Meghan Markle would never receive words of advice from Celebrity MasterChef 2024 Emma Thynn, the Marchioness of Bath, despite sharing a close connection with her.
Both of them are mixed-race women who previously entered Hollywood, then got married with men from noble British families.
And they even have their own lifestyle brands and share of documentaries.
Speaking to The Mail in 2019, Emma Thynn said that she “would never presume to give anyone advice,” and that the Duchess of Sussex “hadn’t even met” her.
“I wouldn’t want to compare myself to Meghan Markle, I don’t think it would be appropriate. But I think she is doing well; it is a lovely time in her life,” she clarified.
The Marchioness of Bath also touched upon her attempt at bowling an acting career in the US film industry, although she couldn’t find the amount of success that the Duchess of Sussex did.
Emma Thynn recalled, “It was tough…It was daily, relentless. Independent films, chewing gum commercials, and television shows. I got called back for Game of Thrones, and they nearly cast me.”