Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo set to break records as first to hit 1 billion social media followers

Cristiano Ronaldo has recently made an unexpected entry into the YouTube world

  • by Web Desk
  • August 27, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo set to break records as first to hit 1 billion social media followers
Cristiano Ronaldo set to break records as first to hit 1 billion social media followers

The world’s most popular football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo has recently made an unexpected entry into the YouTube world by launching his channel, 'UR Cristiano.'

Now, Ronaldo is approaching 50 million YouTube followers and is poised to become the first person to reach 1 billion followers across all social media platforms.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner already has a vast following on other social media platforms, with 170 million followers on Facebook, 112.7 million followers on X (formerly Twitter), and 637 million followers on Instagram.

With over 48 million subscriber on YouTube, Ronaldo’s total social media following is nearing an incredible 967 million.

However, no celebrity has yet achieved 1 billion combined followers across social media.

Ronaldo is already one of the wealthiest athletes in the world, and his social media presence plays a significant role in his earnings.

According to Spanish publication Marca, Ronaldo made approximately $100 million in the first 72 hours of launching his YouTube channel.

Queen Elizabeth missed Prince Philip’s final moments: new book clarifies

Queen Elizabeth missed Prince Philip’s final moments: new book clarifies
NATO to hold urgent meeting on Ukraine amid rising conflict

NATO to hold urgent meeting on Ukraine amid rising conflict
Ariana Grande’s ‘My Everything’ hits 10 with massive surprise treat

Ariana Grande’s ‘My Everything’ hits 10 with massive surprise treat
Meghan Markle wouldn’t take advice from Emma Thynn despite royalty connection

Meghan Markle wouldn’t take advice from Emma Thynn despite royalty connection

Sports News

Meghan Markle wouldn’t take advice from Emma Thynn despite royalty connection
Arsenal signs Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad in 'major' transfer deal
Meghan Markle wouldn’t take advice from Emma Thynn despite royalty connection
Cristiano Ronaldo hints at retirement after historic YouTube channel launch
Meghan Markle wouldn’t take advice from Emma Thynn despite royalty connection
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker breaks silence on Saudi Arabia offer
Meghan Markle wouldn’t take advice from Emma Thynn despite royalty connection
Novak Djokovic kicks off US Open bid with win over Radu Albot
Meghan Markle wouldn’t take advice from Emma Thynn despite royalty connection
Shahid Afridi celebrates grandson’s arrival with a heartfelt welcome at home
Meghan Markle wouldn’t take advice from Emma Thynn despite royalty connection
Legendary football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson dies at age 76
Meghan Markle wouldn’t take advice from Emma Thynn despite royalty connection
Ramiz Raja slams Pakistani fast bowlers after historic loss to Bangladesh
Meghan Markle wouldn’t take advice from Emma Thynn despite royalty connection
Shaheen Afridi pens heartwarming note on arrival of son: ‘Life just got better’
Meghan Markle wouldn’t take advice from Emma Thynn despite royalty connection
David Beckham, Tom Brady meet ‘greatest’ Lionel Messi at Inter Miami game
Meghan Markle wouldn’t take advice from Emma Thynn despite royalty connection
Jannik Sinner breaks silence of doping controversy: ‘Very tough time’
Meghan Markle wouldn’t take advice from Emma Thynn despite royalty connection
Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘SIUU’ celebration takes spotlight as Alcaraz mimic the iconic move
Meghan Markle wouldn’t take advice from Emma Thynn despite royalty connection
Bangladesh writes history with maiden Test win against Pakistan