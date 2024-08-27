Cristiano Ronaldo set to break records as first to hit 1 billion social media followers

The world’s most popular football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo has recently made an unexpected entry into the YouTube world by launching his channel, 'UR Cristiano.'
Now, Ronaldo is approaching 50 million YouTube followers and is poised to become the first person to reach 1 billion followers across all social media platforms.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner already has a vast following on other social media platforms, with 170 million followers on Facebook, 112.7 million followers on X (formerly Twitter), and 637 million followers on Instagram.
With over 48 million subscriber on YouTube, Ronaldo’s total social media following is nearing an incredible 967 million.
However, no celebrity has yet achieved 1 billion combined followers across social media.
Ronaldo is already one of the wealthiest athletes in the world, and his social media presence plays a significant role in his earnings.
According to Spanish publication Marca, Ronaldo made approximately $100 million in the first 72 hours of launching his YouTube channel.