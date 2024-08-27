Threads will soon allow users to post content that disappears after 24 hours

Meta, the company behind Threads, is testing a new feature that allows users to create posts that will automatically disappear after a set time, up to 24 hours.
With this, replies to these posts will also be removed when the original post disappears.
Meta is currently piloting this feature with a small group of users.
The company has confirmed to TechCrunch that the feature is in testing.
According to the reports, this feature also applies to quote posts, which will disappear along with the original post.
Meanwhile, developer Alessandro Paluzzi demonstrated the feature with a temporary post, showing a countdown timer that led to the post and its replies disappearing when the timer reached zero.
This feature could be useful for posts that are only relevant for a short time or need specific context, such as live commentary during events.
However, details about when the feature will be available to a broader audience or if users can set a time shorter than 24 hours are still unknown.