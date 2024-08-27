Threads will soon allow users to post content that disappears after 24 hours

Sci-Tech

Meta is currently piloting new feature with a small group of users

  • by Web Desk
  • August 27, 2024
Meta, the company behind Threads, is testing a new feature that allows users to create posts that will automatically disappear after a set time, up to 24 hours.

With this, replies to these posts will also be removed when the original post disappears.

Meta is currently piloting this feature with a small group of users.

The company has confirmed to TechCrunch that the feature is in testing.

According to the reports, this feature also applies to quote posts, which will disappear along with the original post.

Meanwhile, developer Alessandro Paluzzi demonstrated the feature with a temporary post, showing a countdown timer that led to the post and its replies disappearing when the timer reached zero.

This feature could be useful for posts that are only relevant for a short time or need specific context, such as live commentary during events.

However, details about when the feature will be available to a broader audience or if users can set a time shorter than 24 hours are still unknown.

Sci-Tech News

Snapchat finally launches native support for iPad users
New model predicts your aging speed using ancient viruses
Ever heard? Your brain stores three different versions of every memory
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
Neuroscience surprise: Different types of love glow different brain regions
Moon Clock: The surprising key to future space missions
Telegram releases first statement after CEO Pavel Durov arrest in France
Elon Musk’s SpaceX set to achieve milestone: First private citizen spacewalk
WhatsApp will soon allow users to chat without revealing phone numbers
Elon Musk’s SpaceX to bring NASA astronauts back to Earth in February 2025
WhatsApp unveils new chat customization feature with 10 themes
WhatsApp rolls out 'Lists' feature for individual and group chats