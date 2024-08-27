Royal

Princess Kate's younger brother James Middleton makes special and emotional plea

James Middleton urged the public to come together and show support

  • August 27, 2024
James Middleton, the younger brother of Princess Kate, has issued a heartfelt plea on social media, urging the public to come together and support a stranger going through what he describes as their "worst nightmare."

On August 24, Kate Middleton's younger brother posted on social media about the hardship of Ramón Alberto Piriz, an Air France passenger who was flying from Argentina to Morocco with his dog, Sombra.

Sombra had to fly in the cargo hold due to cabin constraints, and it was discovered by Piriz during a layover in Paris that Sombra had been reported missing by the airline.

James noticed a petition that Piriz's buddy had started after the event. James then launched an appeal to rescue Piriz, pushing his followers to sign the petition.

Princess Kate’s brother is a long-time dog enthusiast whose upcoming biography Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life pays respect to his beloved late dog of the same name in its title.

James, 37, posted on his Instagram Story, saying, "This is so sad,” adding, “As someone who travels regularly, this is my worst nightmare.”

He then commented, "It's International Dog Day on Monday," tagging Air France about the August 26 celebration.

Even though James has subsequently added other dogs to his family, James first met his current wife Alizee thanks to Ella, who passed away in January 2023.

Following their 2021 marriage, the pair welcomed their son Inigo into the world last year.

