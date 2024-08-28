Princess Anne given major role amid King Charles, Prince Andrew feud

Princess Anne is gearing to take a big role as King Charles' feud with Prince Andrew over Royal Lodge intensified.
In a surprising turn of event Anne is confirmed to host a special event at Buckingham Palace in October in honour of the Olympic and Paralympic coaches.
The Patron of UK Coaching has invited coaches to the special celebrations to "reflect on the monumental efforts of the coaches who have supported British athletes and helped create unforgettable sporting moments."
In an official statement released by Mark Gannon, CEO of UK Coaching, he said, "We could not be prouder of our outstanding Olympic and Paralympic coaches, and it is an honour to see them recognised at Buckingham Palace."
"These dedicated individuals work tirelessly behind the scenes, focusing on helping others shine without seeking recognition for themselves, despite being integral to the journey," the statement added.
He continued, “Coaches play a vital role in creating the right environment and culture for the people they coach to thrive. We remain committed to advocating for coaches, ensuring they receive the guidance, development and support they need to be their best.
"This moment in time is as much for every volunteer and grassroots coach, the foundation of our fantastic coaching workforce and who have themselves played an invaluable role, often at the very start of an athlete’s journey," Mark concluded his statement.
The Princess Royal is the president of the British Olympic Association and a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).