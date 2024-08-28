Sean 'Diddy' Combs challenges 'Lurid' sexual assault lawsuit in court

Sean “Diddy” Combs is fighting against a lawsuit from Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, a former producer and videographer who accused the singer for sexual assault, sexual harassment and drugging him.
On Aug 26, Monday, a motion was filed in federal court in the Southern District of New York to dismiss lawsuit. Sean claimed that Rodney filed the lawsuit to "generate media hype and exploit it to extract a settlement."
The document obtained by People stated that the producer’s complaint is "replete with legally meaningless allegations and blatant falsehoods."
While denying the allegations, the music mogul also noted that Rodney has tried to “promote his personal brand and profit from exposure.”
"Jones fails to plead the most basic facts, such as where and when any purported instance of assault occurred or what allegedly transpired," the lawsuit reads.
Sean’s attorney Erica Wolff exclaimed that Mr. Jones’s lawsuit “is pure fiction.”
She wrote in a statement, “a shameless attempt to create media hype and extract a quick settlement. There was no RICO conspiracy and Mr. Jones was not threatened, groomed, assaulted, or trafficked. We look forward to proving – in a court of law – that all of Mr. Jones’s claims are made-up and must be dismissed.”
For the unversed, Rodney sued Sean for $30 million in damages on Feb. 26.