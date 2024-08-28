Trending

Kareena Kapoor breaks silence over name of her book 'Pregnancy Bible'

  Web Desk
  August 28, 2024
Kareena Kapoor has lately been embroiled in a controversy over the name of her book Pregnancy Bible. 

Responding to a legal notice sent to her by the  Madhya Pradesh High Court, the actress has clarified her take on her intentions behind the creation of the book. 

The notice was issued by the advocate Christopher Anthony, who had sought a ban on the sale of the Crew star's book.

To note, in her reply through lawyer's  Divya Krishna Billaiya and Nikhil Bhatt, Kareena stressed, "I have no intentions of hurting any religious sentiments. It is my third child." 

A hearing spearheaded by justice GS Ahluwalia has been scheduled on September 10 to address the matter. 

Anthony had previously stated that the word 'bible' appears to hurt sentiments of the Christians,  “The Bible is the holy book of Christianity and it is wrong to compare Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy with the Bible.”

Back in 2021 another Christian organisation raised concerns over the title of Kareena's book following which a police complaint had also been filed naming the actress on the pretext of offending all religious sentiments. 

On the work front, Kareena Kapooe is gearing up for the release of her The Buckingham Murders followed by Singham Again this year.  

