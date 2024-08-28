Royal

King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew

The British Monarch works to get his younger brother out of the house

  • by Web Desk
  • August 28, 2024
King Charles confronts two massive problems in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew

King Charles faces significant challenges in evading Prince Andrew from the Royal Lodge, with sources revealing that the monarch is grappling with "two massive problems."

As he works to get his younger brother out of the house, the royal analyst Lee Cohen spoke with Nana Akua on GB News on possible royal actions going forward.

However, Cohen claimed that two significant requirements proved to be a significant obstacle for the King.

“Sadly, the King has two massive entitlement problems, the Sussexes and the Duke of York”, he said.

Cohen stated, “Does he seriously need these problems amid a massive health crisis? It speaks to his best qualities that Charles is being tolerant to the troublemakers in his family.”

“He has been generous to his brother, supporting him financially. He doesn’t seem to need a larger house,” he added.

The analyst mentioned, “It seems the best outcome for the Duke of York would be to move to Frogmore Cottage as proposed,” adding, “Currently he can’t keep up with the upkeep of Royal Lodge and pay for security.”

Cohen revealed, “It’s not mean to evict Prince Andrew. It protects the monarchy’s integrity and protects it from future damage.”

He expressed, “It’s institutionally ensuring clarity and focus on the roles of the people who are associated with the institution,” adding, “It aligns privileges with responsibilities and it sets a precedent for accountability by taking a firm stance with Prince Andrew’s residencies.”

Cohen noted, “It would communicate that no member - regardless of their birthright - is beyond reproach.”

The £3 million yearly security expenditures for the estate are reportedly paid for by private financing, which Charles is reportedly contemplating abandoning.

Keir Starmer begins Germany visit with aims to ‘reset’ UK-Europe relationship

Keir Starmer begins Germany visit with aims to ‘reset’ UK-Europe relationship
Kareena Kapoor breaks silence over name of her book 'Pregnancy Bible'

Kareena Kapoor breaks silence over name of her book 'Pregnancy Bible'

Sean Kingston and his mom fight back, plead not guilty to $1 million fraud

Sean Kingston and his mom fight back, plead not guilty to $1 million fraud
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew

King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew

Royal News

King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Prince Harry announces next big trip without Meghan Markle
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Princess Anne given major role amid King Charles, Prince Andrew feud
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Princess Kate set to take major risk for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle amid cancer
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Meghan Markle’s royal venture more profitable than Prince William’s mega projects
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Princess Diana’s upcoming docuseries promises SHOCKING revelations
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Lady Louise Windsor recognized for 'pivotal' contribution to historic royal event
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Royal Fans find surprising detail in Princess Kate's Balmoral Church outfit
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Queen Elizabeth missed Prince Philip’s final moments: new book clarifies
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Meghan Markle wouldn’t take advice from Emma Thynn despite royalty connection
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Princess Kate's younger brother James Middleton makes special and emotional plea
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
King Charles ‘deeply touched and moved by’ Prince William’s gesture
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Prince Harry applies for ‘common man job’ in America