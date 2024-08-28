King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew

King Charles faces significant challenges in evading Prince Andrew from the Royal Lodge, with sources revealing that the monarch is grappling with "two massive problems."
As he works to get his younger brother out of the house, the royal analyst Lee Cohen spoke with Nana Akua on GB News on possible royal actions going forward.
However, Cohen claimed that two significant requirements proved to be a significant obstacle for the King.
“Sadly, the King has two massive entitlement problems, the Sussexes and the Duke of York”, he said.
Cohen stated, “Does he seriously need these problems amid a massive health crisis? It speaks to his best qualities that Charles is being tolerant to the troublemakers in his family.”
“He has been generous to his brother, supporting him financially. He doesn’t seem to need a larger house,” he added.
The analyst mentioned, “It seems the best outcome for the Duke of York would be to move to Frogmore Cottage as proposed,” adding, “Currently he can’t keep up with the upkeep of Royal Lodge and pay for security.”
Cohen revealed, “It’s not mean to evict Prince Andrew. It protects the monarchy’s integrity and protects it from future damage.”
He expressed, “It’s institutionally ensuring clarity and focus on the roles of the people who are associated with the institution,” adding, “It aligns privileges with responsibilities and it sets a precedent for accountability by taking a firm stance with Prince Andrew’s residencies.”
Cohen noted, “It would communicate that no member - regardless of their birthright - is beyond reproach.”
The £3 million yearly security expenditures for the estate are reportedly paid for by private financing, which Charles is reportedly contemplating abandoning.