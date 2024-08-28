Sci-Tech

SpaceX historic Polaris Dawn mission hit with another delay due to ‘weather conditions’

Polaris Dawn is the first-ever private citizen spacewalk mission

  • by Web Desk
  • August 28, 2024
Elon Musk’s SpaceX has once again delayed its groundbreaking Polaris Dawn mission due to bad offshore weather conditions.

According to CBS News, SpaceX, in a statement on Tuesday, August 27, said, “Due to unfavourable weather forecasted in Dragon's splashdown areas off the coast of Florida, we are now standing down from tonight and tomorrow's Falcon 9 launch opportunities of Polaris Dawn.”

The company also stated that teams will ‘continue to monitor the weather for favourable launch and return conditions.’

SpaceX announced that the Polaris Dawn mission, which is the first private citizen spacewalk mission, is delayed at least till Friday, August 30.

Moreover, the mission commander Jared Isaacman, in a post on X (previously Twitter), wrote, “With no ISS (space station) rendezvous and limited life support consumables, we must be absolutely sure of reentry weather before launching.”

He further added, “As of now, conditions are not favourable tonight or tomorrow, so we'll assess day by day. As Elon (Musk) mentioned, Polaris Dawn is a challenging mission with critical objectives, so we'll wait for the best opportunity to ensure success."

Furthermore, the mission that was scheduled to launch on Tuesday is already two days late because of technical issues during the ground launch and weather conditions.

Isaacman, after the initial delays, wrote on social media, “Sometimes, the hardest journeys require the most patience, and we're ready to wait for the right moment.”

