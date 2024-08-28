Kate Middleton, Prince William share sweet message as Harry makes big announcement

The Prince and Princess of Wales William and Kate shared a sweet and encouraging message as Prince Harry made and exciting announcement.
Shortly after William’s estranged brother-in-law revealed his next big trip to the New York City in September, the Waleses shared words of encouragement for athletes participating in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, which will take place between 28 August and 8 September, 2024.
Taking to their Instagram story on Wednesday William and Kate shared a message which read, “Looking forward to another few weeks of incredible sport! Wishing the very best of luck to our @paralympicsgb_official athletes and all those competing at #Paris2024 W&C.”
Prior to this the Duke of Sussex’s spokesperson shared an official statement regarding his upcoming trip to NYC.
The statement revealed that Harry’s upcoming trip is aimed to “advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives.”
It further revealed, “Harry will participate in engagements with African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst.”
As per the spokesperson Harry will also "be furthering the work of The Archewell Foundation, the nonprofit organisation he co-founded with his wife Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.”