Prince Harry finds ‘father figure’ in his life amid harsh feud with King Charles 

Prince Harry has reportedly found a new father figure in Hollywood mogul David Foster, amid his feud with King Charles.
The Times of London claimed that Harry seems to have a new inner circle he can rely on after moving to Montecito, California, with his 43-year-old wife Meghan Markle, and that group includes the legendary Canadian musician.
Harry has grown close to the 74-year-old film composer, who is only one year younger than Harry's father, the British Monarch.
The 16-time Grammy winner is reportedly Harry's go-to guy for guidance because he lives close to Harry and Meghan in their affluent Montecito neighbourhood.
Furthermore, actress Katharine McPhee, the wife of Foster, called their close relationship "beautiful," stating that they are very much "like father and son."
“My husband has a really, really beautiful relationship with Harry. They’re so cute,” she added.
Harry and Meghan were assisted by Foster and McPhee in finding accommodations in Canada; ultimately, they rented a sumptuous $14.1 million mansion in Victoria.
After only three months in British Columbia, the couple moved to Montecito.
The Duke of Sussex, who left royal life in 2020 to relocate to the US, has a strained relationship with his father, King Charles III.
The revelation of multiple exposés by the Sussex camp, including his explosive 2023 memoir Spare, exacerbated the already existing divide.