Princess Kate younger sister Pippa Middleton dazzles in iconic red carpet look 

Pippa Middleton stunned the red carpet in a show-stopping backless silk gown.
Long before her sister entered the royal family, the Princess of Wales’s sister was making fashion statements.
In fact, one of her 2008 looks might be her best red carpet appearance to date.
Three years before Kate married William, Pippa was observed leaving Berkeley Square for the End of Summer Ball.
She chose a halterneck dress in shades of pink, pistachio green, and black, and it looked amazing on her.
The Princess of Wales wore the platform silver heels with rhinestones on the soles that matched the printed number that tightened perfectly at the waist.
She wore minimal jewelry—a watch and drop earrings—and carried a plain white purse. The brunette beauty looked amazing with natural makeup thanks to the gritty silver eyeshadow.
Pippa was observed having a conversation with her close friend Charlie Gilkes, who happens to be Maria Sharapova's brother-in-law, and Olivier Inge.