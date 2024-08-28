Prince Andrew finds ‘royal ally’ to help him beat King Charles

Prince Andrew now has one important royal member on his side who can help him end the Royal Lodge brawl with King Charles.
The two brothers have been fighting over the mansion for a while now with the Duke of Sussex struggling to pay its costs and Your Majesty making newer plans to throw him out somehow.
Editor Charlotte Griffiths for The Mail on Sunday said that the only person who can help Prince Andrew break the deadlock is his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.
Even as an unlikely candidate, she can be the peacemaker between him and King Charles because of her strong relationship with both.
“She’s actually got this relationship with King Charles now that’s getting better and better and stronger and stronger, so she could be a bit of a mediator,” Charlotte Griffiths said.
Speaking of daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, she added, “It’s in their interest for him to keep this very grand house.”
“First of all Sarah Ferguson lives there and second of all there are some reports that the girls might actually inherit it one day,” the royal expert pointed out.
So, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife can make him settle things down with his big brother, or even persuade King Charles to give up!