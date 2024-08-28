Royal

Prince Andrew finds ‘royal ally’ to help him beat King Charles

King Charles threatened by Prince Andrew’s ‘royal friend’

  • by Web Desk
  • August 28, 2024
King Charles threatened by Prince Andrew’s ‘royal friend’
King Charles threatened by Prince Andrew’s ‘royal friend’

Prince Andrew now has one important royal member on his side who can help him end the Royal Lodge brawl with King Charles.

The two brothers have been fighting over the mansion for a while now with the Duke of Sussex struggling to pay its costs and Your Majesty making newer plans to throw him out somehow.

Editor Charlotte Griffiths for The Mail on Sunday said that the only person who can help Prince Andrew break the deadlock is his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

Even as an unlikely candidate, she can be the peacemaker between him and King Charles because of her strong relationship with both.

“She’s actually got this relationship with King Charles now that’s getting better and better and stronger and stronger, so she could be a bit of a mediator,” Charlotte Griffiths said.

Speaking of daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, she added, “It’s in their interest for him to keep this very grand house.”

“First of all Sarah Ferguson lives there and second of all there are some reports that the girls might actually inherit it one day,” the royal expert pointed out.

So, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife can make him settle things down with his big brother, or even persuade King Charles to give up!

Telegram founder Pavel Durov transferred to court after arrest in france

Telegram founder Pavel Durov transferred to court after arrest in france
Prince William says he’s ‘looking forward to’ sports with Kate Middleton

Prince William says he’s ‘looking forward to’ sports with Kate Middleton
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance gets Adam Sandler's seal of approval

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance gets Adam Sandler's seal of approval
Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway

Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway

Royal News

Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway
Princess Märtha Louise, Durek Verrett's Wedding: royal guests announced
Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway
Prince William says he’s ‘looking forward to’ sports with Kate Middleton
Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway
Princess Kate younger sister Pippa Middleton dazzles in iconic red carpet look
Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway
Prince William reacts to reports of Prince Harry reunion
Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway
Prince William collaborates with Prince Harry on new project
Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway
Kate Middleton, Prince William share sweet message as Harry makes big announcement
Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway
Prince Harry finds ‘father figure’ in his life amid harsh feud with King Charles
Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway
Prince Harry set to release new volume of ‘Spare’ memoir: reports
Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway
Prince Harry to reunite with William on Duke's next big trip?
Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway
Princess Märtha Louise, Durek Verrett reveal their fateful first meeting story
Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Ayeza Khan looks 'effortlessly chic' in new snaps from Dubai getaway
Prince Harry announces next big trip without Meghan Markle