Dawid Mala announces shock retirement from international cricket

English batter Dawid Malan announces retirement from all international cricket just after representing his country for six years.
According to Sky News, Malan, who made his debut in 2017, played 22 tests, 30 one-day internationals, and 62 T20 internationals during his career.
While announcing his retirement, the 36-year-old said, “It has been an incredible journey since July 2017. I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to play for England in all three formats.”
He further added, "Cricket, like most sports, is an industry where almost everyone eventually retires wishing they had done that little bit more. Whether you've played 10 Tests or 100, many step away regretting not playing just one more, scoring a few more runs, or winning more trophies.”
Former No. 1-ranked T20I batter asserted, "Right now, as I retire from international cricket, I can say I am genuinely satisfied. It has not been easy. It may be my nature, but for whatever reason, it has always seemed that I had something to prove and often felt as if I was playing for my place.
Malan expressed gratitude to his coaches, staff of the England team, teammates, parents, and beloved wife Claire for their ‘love and unwavering support’ throughout his career.
It was also reported that Malan will most likely continue to play in T20 franchise leagues.