Royal

Prince William says he’s ‘looking forward to’ sports with Kate Middleton

Prince William, Kate Middleton pumped up for sports together

  • by Web Desk
  • August 28, 2024


Prince William is “looking forward to” a round of good sports with Kate Middleton.

Today, on August 28, he issued a joint message in collaboration with his wife, extending support to athletes from United Kingdom for the Paralympics.

“Looking forward to another few weeks of incredible sport! Wishing the very best of luck to our Paralympics Great Britain athletes and those competing at #Paris2024,” the couple wrote.

As always, Prince William and Kate Middleton signed off the statement with their initials, “W & C.”

This note of encouragement comes just two weeks after the closing ceremony of 2024 Paris Olympics wrapped up.

At that time, the royal duo interrupted an ongoing summer break to acknowledge Team Great Britain’s effort in the international competition.

Kate Middleton looked healthy as she smiled brightly in the posted video, appearing next to a surprisingly bearded Prince William!

They exclaimed together, “From all of us watching at home, congratulations to Team GB.”

While it’s not known when his wife will be seen next, Prince William shall be back with a bang next month, on September 5, which is when their vacations in Scotland end.

