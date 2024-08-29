Royal

Prince William, Prince Harry to appear together in NYC next month

  • August 29, 2024
Prince William and Prince Harry are all set to make a rare appearance together in New York City next month!

As the Prince of Wales’ Earthshot Prize summit will roll out at the 5-star Plaza Hotel, his little brother shall be present at the very same site for another conference.

Today, on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex announced that he will be part of a specially organized appearance during the UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week.

This is the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly, running from September 22 to September 29.

It also includes Prince William’s Earthshot Prize seminar on September 24, which coincidences with Prince Harry’s arrival.

His representative told Newsweek, “The Duke of Sussex, will be in town to advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives.”

“He will participate in engagements with African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst. In addition, he will be furthering the work of The Archewell Foundation,” he added.

Prince William’s attendance at the upcoming summit was meanwhile confirmed last month.

Now that this twist of fate has aligned the brothers’ stars, whether they will come face-to-face is yet to be known.

