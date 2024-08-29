Jason Kelce gives first statement after Travis Kelce wins award

Jason Kelce has given statement that turned out to be brotherhood goals after Travis Kelce received esteemed honour.
Earlier this week, the NFL star was recognised as the Polsinelli Sportsman of the Year at the 2024 Kansas City Sports Awards.
On Aug. 28, Jason credited his "loving relationship" with his younger brother for the success of New Heights podcast during ESPN's media day.
"I think on the podcast, you get, first of all, an organic, loving relationship between two brothers. We're honest with each other. And it comes across," He said, "And we have good personalities that I think generally audience members appreciate, and like to want to watch and listen to, which I don't know if I agree fully with that, but they're there."
The Kelce brothers sealed a three-year deal worth $100 million with Amazon’s podcast studio Wondery on Wednesday.
Jason continued, "I think that I'm going to try and carry that same level of authenticity I've had in my podcast, really my whole life, throughout being a player.”
Furthermore, Jason has also attended his brother’s girlfriend Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert.