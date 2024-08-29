Entertainment

Jason Kelce gives first statement after Travis Kelce wins award

Travis Kelce recognised as the Polsinelli Sportsman of the Year at the 2024 Kansas City Sports Awards

  • by Web Desk
  • August 29, 2024
Jason Kelce gives first statement after Travis Kelce wins award
Jason Kelce gives first statement after Travis Kelce wins award

Jason Kelce has given statement that turned out to be brotherhood goals after Travis Kelce received esteemed honour.

Earlier this week, the NFL star was recognised as the Polsinelli Sportsman of the Year at the 2024 Kansas City Sports Awards.

On Aug. 28, Jason credited his "loving relationship" with his younger brother for the success of New Heights podcast during ESPN's media day.

"I think on the podcast, you get, first of all, an organic, loving relationship between two brothers. We're honest with each other. And it comes across," He said, "And we have good personalities that I think generally audience members appreciate, and like to want to watch and listen to, which I don't know if I agree fully with that, but they're there."

The Kelce brothers sealed a three-year deal worth $100 million with Amazon’s podcast studio Wondery on Wednesday.

Jason continued, "I think that I'm going to try and carry that same level of authenticity I've had in my podcast, really my whole life, throughout being a player.”

Furthermore, Jason has also attended his brother’s girlfriend Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert.

Queen Mary, King Frederik share charming with new family member

Queen Mary, King Frederik share charming with new family member
Jason Kelce gives first statement after Travis Kelce wins award

Jason Kelce gives first statement after Travis Kelce wins award
Angelina Jolie nominated for esteemed award at TIFF

Angelina Jolie nominated for esteemed award at TIFF
'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere

'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere

Entertainment News

'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere
Angelina Jolie nominated for esteemed award at TIFF
'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere
'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere
'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere
'RHOC' Alexis Bellino on 'cloud 9' after engagement with John Janssen
'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere
Jennifer Lopez 'hit hard' by divorce from Ben Affleck
'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere
Taylor Swift's Vienna concerts terrorist plot new details laid bare by CIA official
'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere
Christina Aguilera shows off weight-loss transformation on magazine cover
'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere
Katie Price sells explicit photos after bankruptcy
'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere
Vin Diesel reunites with 'Fast and Furious' costar Michelle Rodriguez at '1992' premiere
'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere
Ben Affleck breaks silence on dating Kick Kennedy
'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance gets Adam Sandler's seal of approval
'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere
Emily Ratajkowski becomes ‘careless’ with BIG HAIR photoshoot
'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere
Tom Holland enjoys fun-filled weekend with lads: 'Nothing but smiles'