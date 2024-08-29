BTS Suga’s DUI scandal leads to Samsung parting ways

Entertainment

  August 29, 2024
Suga’s Samsung brand ambassador status has gotten into jeopardy due to DUI scandal.

BTS member found himself in a middle of another major setback due to his DUI accident on August 6.

One of Korea’s leading mobile phone brands, Samsung, is reportedly removing the rapper as its brand ambassador amid the ongoing investigation.

A source told Korea Herald, “There is a risk in promoting someone as a brand ambassador who has caused a social controversy, regardless of the person's fandom.”

“With this said, it doesn’t mean that Samsung will exclude him from campaigns right away. They have contracts with all BTS members. Unless Suga leaves the group, it is hard for them to do anything. They’ll need to see how this plays out,” the insider added.

Suga is not the only member who has partnership with Samsung, the rest of BTS members—Jin, Jimin, RM, Taehyung (V), J-Hope, and Jungkook— are also affiliated with the company.

The company has made no official announcements yet but the rumours are already causing a stir.

After the incident, Suga has apologised to his fans, ARMY, for letting them down.

