King Charles elevates Queen Camilla with prestigious royal title in major royal shift

  • August 29, 2024
King Charles has conferred a rare and prestigious royal title upon Queen Camilla as she became the “first Patron of The Rifleman’s Association,” marking a major milestone in her role within the monarchy.

The news that Camilla has been given the new title was announced by Buckingham Palace on their official social media accounts.

The association's goals are to strengthen ties with the regiment and provide assistance to families of active and retired riflemen.


Alongside the snap of Queen Camilla, the palace wrote, “The Queen has become the first Patron of The Rifleman’s Association.”

It is added in the caption, “The organisation offers a forum for serving and veteran Riflemen of all ranks, along with their families, to stay connected with the regiment, providing friendship, support, and assistance.”

“The Rifles, formed in 2007, are the largest infantry regiment in the British Army,” they said.

The statement continued, “Her Majesty became Colonel-in-Chief of @rifles_regiment in 2020, taking over from The late Duke of Edinburgh.”

Since 2020, Queen Camilla has assumed the role of Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles, which was previously occupied by the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. 

