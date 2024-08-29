Barry Keoghan set to share screen with Cillian Murphy in ‘Peaky Blinders’ film

Barry Keoghan is set to join the highly anticipated Peaky Blinders movie at Netflix, alongside Cillian Murphy and Rebecca Ferguson.
The film, a continuation of the beloved series, will see Murphy reprise his role as Thomas Shelby, a war hero-turned-gangster in 1900s Birmingham, England.
Keoghan, known for his award-winning performances in Saltburn and The Banshees of Inisherin, will bring his talent to the project, which is written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.
Tom Harper, who directed episodes in the first season of the series, will helm the film.
"It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me... It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders," Murphy said in the statement at the time of film announcement.
Production is expected to begin soon, with Murphy, Knight, Caryn Mandabach, and Guy Heeley serving as co-producers.
Harper will also executive produce alongside David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren, and David Mason.
The Peaky Blinders series, which premiered in 2013, has gained a massive following worldwide for its gritty portrayal of post-World War I England and the Shelby crime family's rise to power.