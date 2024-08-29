Kylie Jenner unveils ‘never-seen-before’ snaps in ‘lost files’ photo dump

Kylie Jenner is unearthing her hidden gems in the latest carousel of photos!
The fashion mogul turned to her official Instagram account on Wednesday, August 28, and shared a long series of images that provided insights into her personal and professional lives.
“Lost files,” she captioned the photo dump.
The carousel opened with the socialite holding onto her daughter Stormi’s hand in a heartwarming snap, both dressed in white.
In the next images, the American media personality was captured spending some heart-melting moments with her children as they enjoyed an ice cream together.
One of the images saw Jenner’s little one inside a store, shopping for mom’s makeup.
As the carousel went on, it featured a quirky snap of the businesswoman wearing one sock, while another photo saw her striking a killer model pose.
Jenner’s sister Khloe Kardashian dropped three red heart emojis in the comment.
“The type of woman you build a house from scratch for,” wrote one of the 397 million followers in the comments.
“You and Stormi [white heart and crying emoji],” commented another.
Filipino actress and model, Andrea Brillantes, penned, “I love you so much. Can you pls adopt me.”