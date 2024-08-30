Aiman Khan takes fans on dreamy Baku journey in new video: WATCH

Aiman Khan is enchanting her fans with stunning Baku trip!
Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, August 29, the actress shared a mesmerizing video providing peeks into her amazing Baku trip to her 12 million fans.
The video began with the Ghar Titli Ka Par actress strolling out of the airport with her baby which then transitioned into their captivating journey as they explored the beautiful city.
Aiman and her whole gang donned the casual outfits as they walked across the Baku streets, and also posed in front of the famous Baku monument “I Love Baku.”
The video also captured the couple sharing some heartwarming moments while travelling.
“Cute little family,” commented an admirer.
“Beauty of nature,” penned another.
The third wrote, “Prettiest girl with adorable kids.”
“MashaAllah! What a beautiful family. I also want to visit this city,” expressed the fourth.
A day before, the actress also dropped some of the amazing captures from her trip.
“Together is our favorite place to be,” she captioned the post.
Aiman Khan tied the knot with actor Muneeb Butt on November 21, 2018. The couple shares two daughters, Amal and Miral, born in 2019 and 2023.