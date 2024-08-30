Taylor Swift concert attackers planned to kill 'a huge number,' CIA reports

The CIA has made a significant revelation about a plot to attack a Taylor Swift concert.
As per Reuters, the CIA has revealed that the individuals behind the thwarted plot to attack a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna intended to kill a large number of people.
At an intelligence summit near Washington, CIA's deputy director David Cohen said that the agency’s intelligence enabled Austrian authorities to prevent the attack, saving hundreds of lives, "I am sure many Americans."
Mr. Cohen praised the arrests as a significant victory for the CIA. He said, "The Austrians were able to make those arrests because the agency and our partners in the intelligence community provided them information about what this ISIS-connected group was planning to do."
Three teenage males were arrested in connection with the plot, which was reportedly inspired by the Islamic State group.
Approximately 200,000 people were expected at one of Swift’s Vienna concerts, which were canceled after authorities received warnings of a potential terrorist attack.
The first two suspects were arrested on August 7, the day before the concert, and the third suspect was apprehended two days later.
Authorities reported that the main suspect, a 19-year-old Austrian, had pledged allegiance to ISIS and aimed to cause as many casualties as possible.