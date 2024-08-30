Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Champions League's historic milestone: 'Honored'

Former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo receives the UEFA Champions League all-time high scorer award.
According to UEFA, Ronaldo on Thursday, August 29, received a special award for the all-time leading goal-scorer in the UEFA Champions League during the inaugural 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 36-team league phase draw ceremony.
The president of the UEFA, Aleksander Čeferin, presented the award to the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.
The UEFA president praised CR7, saying, “Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the brightest stars in the UEFA Champions League constellation. His extraordinary goalscoring achievements in the competition seem destined to stand the test of time, posing a remarkable challenge for future generations to surpass."
he further added, "His sustained excellence at the highest level is a testament to his relentless pursuit of both team and individual honours.”
Čeferin also acknowledged the ‘professionalism, work ethic, and dedication’ of Ronaldo.
Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to UEFA Milestone
The 39-year-old soccer star celebrated his new milestone with a heartfelt post on his Instagram.
Ronaldo wrote, “Honoured to receive this award from @championsleague for being the all-time top scorer of the competition. Grateful for all the support along the way! Thank you!”
The Al Nassr star also shared a clip of his award ceremony on his YouTube channel that has shattered all the previous records of the platform's history.
To note, Guinness World Records has also named Ronaldo’s YouTube channel for making a record of the most subscribers within 24 hours.