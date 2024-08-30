Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Champions League's historic milestone: 'Honored'

UEFA president called Ronaldo ‘the brightest star’ of the Champions League constellation

  • by Web Desk
  • August 30, 2024


Former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo receives the UEFA Champions League all-time high scorer award.

According to UEFA, Ronaldo on Thursday, August 29, received a special award for the all-time leading goal-scorer in the UEFA Champions League during the inaugural 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 36-team league phase draw ceremony.

The president of the UEFA, Aleksander Čeferin, presented the award to the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

The UEFA president praised CR7, saying, “Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the brightest stars in the UEFA Champions League constellation. His extraordinary goalscoring achievements in the competition seem destined to stand the test of time, posing a remarkable challenge for future generations to surpass."

he further added, "His sustained excellence at the highest level is a testament to his relentless pursuit of both team and individual honours.”

Čeferin also acknowledged the ‘professionalism, work ethic, and dedication’ of Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to UEFA Milestone

The 39-year-old soccer star celebrated his new milestone with a heartfelt post on his Instagram.

Ronaldo wrote, “Honoured to receive this award from @championsleague for being the all-time top scorer of the competition. Grateful for all the support along the way! Thank you!”


The Al Nassr star also shared a clip of his award ceremony on his YouTube channel that has shattered all the previous records of the platform's history.

To note, Guinness World Records has also named Ronaldo’s YouTube channel for making a record of the most subscribers within 24 hours.

Jenna Ortega stuns fans with 'Beetlejuice' house purse at UK premiere: 'insanely dope'

Jenna Ortega stuns fans with 'Beetlejuice' house purse at UK premiere: 'insanely dope'
Carlos Alcaraz's shock exit from US Open second round leaves fans stunned

Carlos Alcaraz's shock exit from US Open second round leaves fans stunned
30,000 homeless as Gujarat floods wreak havoc

30,000 homeless as Gujarat floods wreak havoc

Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz

Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz

Sports News

Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Cristiano Ronaldo’s YouTube milestone lands spot in Guinness World Records
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Kylian Mbappe account hacked: Shocking Messi-Ronaldo post sparks chaos
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Novak Djokovic advances to US Open 3rd round as Laslo Djere withdraws
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Jason Kelce gives first statement after Travis Kelce wins award
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Pakistan and South Africa Women's teams set for three T20Is mactes
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Dawid Mala announces shock retirement from international cricket
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Emma Raducanu breaks down in tears following stunning US Open upset
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Cristiano Ronaldo to be awarded as UEFA Champions League all-time top scorer
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al Nassr's big win: 'This is only the beginning!'
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Carlos Alcaraz begins US Open campaign with dominant win over Li Tu
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Arsenal signs Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad in 'major' transfer deal
Barry Keoghan proves devotion to Sabrina Carpenter amid breakup buzz
Cristiano Ronaldo set to break records as first to hit 1 billion social media followers