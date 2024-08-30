Royal

King Charles shares sad message after Prince Harry's 'secret' visit to UK

Prince Harry and Prince William attended their uncle Lord Robert’s funeral on Wednesday

  • by Web Desk
  • August 30, 2024
Prince William, Prince Harry maintained their distance at uncle Lord Robert’s funeral
King Charles has issued an extremely sad message right after Prince Harry and William reunited at their uncle Lord Robert’s funeral in UK, however both brothers reportedly kept a distance from each other.

The 75-year-old released an emotional statement as he and wife Queen Camilla both mourned the death of Kiingi Tuheitia, the New Zealand’s Maori King on Friday.

In his statement on Instagram account of the Royal Family, King noted, “My wife and I extend our deepest condolences to Kiingi Tuheitia's whaanau and friends and all those who will mourn his loss, I had the greatest pleasure of knowing Kiingi Tuheitia for decades.”

Charles added, "He was deeply committed to forging a strong future for Māori and Aotearoa New Zealand founded upon culture, traditions and healing, which he carried out with wisdom and compassion.”

The official statement further added that their “special” thoughts and prayers will be with the family at this most difficult and heartbreaking of times.

Charles message continued, "His death is a particular shock in view of the fact that I had only very recently spoken to Kiingi on the telephone at the beginning of August. Kua hinga te totara i Te Waonui a Tane. (A mighty Totora tree has fallen.)”

This update comes hot over the heels of reports suggesting that Harry secretly flew to UK to attend the funeral service of his late mother Princess Diana’s brother-in-law, where the prince of Wales was also presented.

