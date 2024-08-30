Sonam Kapoor redefines airport chic in red maxi skirt: Watch

Sonam Kapoor proves she is the ultimate fashionista of Bollywood!
The 39-year-old was recently spotted at the airport rocking a red maxi skirt and a blazer combo.
And guess what? This ain't the first time she wore the tomato-red skirt.
With her latest look, the Khoobsurat starlet proved that repeating outfits is truly normal.
A video that has gone viral for all the right reasons showcased Sonam's chic airport look.
For the travels, the diva chose to wear a grey plunging neckline top which she paired with an oversized blazer that consists of power shoulders, notched lapels, full sleeves and side pockets.
To complete the ensemble, the mom of baby Vayu paired shiny platform black shoes, a sleek sling bag and a pair of golden hoop earrings.
Her luscious tresses were left open with a middle parting and the makeup game looked truly on fleek with nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes and flushed cheeks.
Fans could not get enough of her glow as she walked towards her luxury car.
It is pertinent to mention that Sonam previously wore the red skirt a year ago, pairing it with a stylish off-shoulder top tucked into the skirt.
Whether its a modern airport style or fashion forward runway-inspired ensemble the superstar has got the knack to style the same piece in creative ways.
Sonam Kapoor, who exchanged vows with a businessman Anand Ahuja in 2018, is a doting mom to a son.