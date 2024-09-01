 Princess Kate, Prince William forced to follow King Charles’s break from tradition

Princess Kate and Prince William are facing growing calls to embrace King Charles's approach of "pushing back against tradition.”
Unlike the King, who would stay at the Llwynywermod estate when he visited as the Prince of Wales, the Prince and Princess of Wales do not have a permanent base in Wales.
The Duchy of Cornwall paid £1.2 million buying the Llwynywermod estate in 2007 for Charles.
In 2023, the King decided to surrender the lease on Llwynywermod to the Duchy of Cornwall. Prince William inherited the property, but the King continued to pay the rent.
However, due to his changed circumstances, the King decided to part with the property as he was unlikely to use it as he did when he was the Prince of Wales.
Despite initially residing in Anglesey after marriage, Prince William does not have a permanent residence there now.
Gareth Russell, a royal commentator, explained to GB News why it is important for William and Kate to have a permanent home in Wales.
He said: “It's very important that the Prince and Princess of Wales have a home in their principality.”
“What has been a frequent criticism of Wales's place in the Union for many years is that the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales are used for the heir to the throne, but it doesn't traditionally have many ties to Wales, much less time spent there,” Russell continued.
He added, “King Charles did do a lot to push back against that tradition, and it would be a shame and a mistake if William and Catherine were not to continue in the same steps as King Charles.
The expert said, “They're giving every indicator that they do intend to be much more focused on Wales than maybe historical Princes and Princesses of Wales have been.”
Regarding Wales, King Charles has not wavered in his "passion."
The King and the Queen were known to be "active patrons" in the village; before ascending to the throne, they were frequently spotted strolling around.