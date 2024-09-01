Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'

Jacqueline Fernandez had a lovely month and her latest social media post is evidence.
Fernandez took to her Instagram page over the weekend and shared highlights from the month of August.
The carousel kicked off with the Ram Setu actress performing pooja and a few more shots flashing her contagious smile.
In the third, Fernandez laughed her heart out followed by a jaw-dropping photoshoot flaunting her curves.
Next the superstar proved she surely had a productive month as she turned fitness freak.
It is pertinent to mention that the Cirkus star had a fun time shaking a leg on the stage with crowds cheering out loud.
To note, her last mermaid look in the last slide was a sight to behold.
As caption, the Vikrant Rona star penned a line from Taylor Swift's hit track august, " August slipped away."
Fernandez's post ignited a million reactions in just not time.
One user penned, '' the first one!!! you did pooja in your house?
" Always spreading positivity," the second wrote.
" Jackie's month," the third added.
" Seeing you happy is the only thing we want," added the fourth.
Jacqueline Fernandez's new post came merely days after she sent internet in a frenzy with an adorable childhood click 'Forging ahead.'
For the unversed, Bollywood's Jacqueline has been long since embroiled in a controversy surrounding conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.