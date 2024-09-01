Trending

Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'

Jacqueline Fernandez August was all about positivity and peace

  • by Web Desk
  • September 01, 2024
Jacqueline Fernandez August was all about positivity and peace
Jacqueline Fernandez August was all about positivity and peace 

Jacqueline Fernandez had a lovely month and her latest social media post is evidence.  

Fernandez took to her Instagram page over the weekend and shared highlights from the month of August. 

The carousel kicked off with the Ram Setu actress performing pooja and a few more shots flashing her contagious smile. 

In the third, Fernandez laughed her heart out followed by a jaw-dropping photoshoot flaunting her curves. 

Next the superstar proved she surely had a productive month as she turned fitness freak. 

It is pertinent to mention that the Cirkus star had a fun time shaking a leg on the stage with crowds cheering out loud. 

To note, her last mermaid look in the last slide was a sight to behold. 

As caption, the Vikrant Rona star penned a line from Taylor Swift's hit track august, " August slipped away." 


Fernandez's post ignited a million reactions in just not time. 

One user penned, '' the first one!!! you did pooja in your house? 

" Always spreading positivity," the second wrote. 

" Jackie's month," the third added. 

" Seeing you happy is the only thing we want," added the fourth. 

Jacqueline Fernandez's new post came merely days after she sent internet in a frenzy with an adorable childhood click 'Forging ahead.' 

For the unversed, Bollywood's Jacqueline has been long since embroiled in a controversy surrounding conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. 

Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Poll reveals their shocking post-election reactions

Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Poll reveals their shocking post-election reactions
Maya Ali to share screen space with Bilal Ashraf for 'mega-budget' action movie

Maya Ali to share screen space with Bilal Ashraf for 'mega-budget' action movie

Babar Azam receives Salman Ali Agha's support amid ongoing criticism

Babar Azam receives Salman Ali Agha's support amid ongoing criticism
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'

Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'

Trending News

Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Maya Ali to share screen with Bilal Ashraf for 'mega-budget' action movie
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Mawra Hocane bids August farewell with Taylor Swift’s THIS hit track
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Sajal Aly posts throwback memory featuring her 'Kuch Ankahi' days
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Hrithik Roshan spills the tea on his eating habits
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Shreya Ghoshal halts All Hearts Tour in ‘solidarity’ with Kolkata assault victim
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Sajal Aly to star as TikTok sensation in upcoming drama serial
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to welcome first child on THIS date
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Sanam Teri Kasam sequel in pipeline? Details Inside
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Hania Aamir wraps up Bali vacation with goodbye post
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Rajkummar Rao unveils striking new poster of film 'Maalik'
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Alia Bhatt shares picture from 'Alpha' sets with co-star Sharvari Wagh
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Kareena Kapoor posts sassy mirror selfie from her day out