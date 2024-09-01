Mehwish Hayat's return to television with THIS male lead creates buzz

News of the popular Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat and actor Ahsan Khan's alleged collaboration in a new project has sent social media in splits.
Hayat, who delivered an impactful comeback to television with drama serial Ijazat, has now been speculated to take on the lead role in an upcoming drama for Geo Entertainment, opposite her Meray Qatil Meray Dildaar’ co-star, Ahsan.
Her last full-scale drama was Dil Lagi with Humayun Saeed, whose interesting storyline captivated the audience.
Although she had been a part of a slew of Pakistani romantic movies during the tenure of her career, she revealed her reasons of not working in Bollywood.
Earlier speaking at a podcast, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi actress stated, "I received many offers[from Bollywood], but I declined all of them."
"I have countless opportunities here in Pakistan. I have been part of the revival of Pakistani cinema and some of its biggest and most successful films. I have received immense respect and love in my country," she revealed.
Further adding, "After gaining so much recognition and success in my own country, I felt that I should not accept offers from Bollywood. I enjoy my work here in Pakistan. People come to watch my films with their families, and that is a great achievement."
It is pertinent to mention that Mehwish Hayat teased potential cameo in Emily in Paris Season 4.