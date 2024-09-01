Trending

Mehwish Hayat's return to television with THIS male lead creates buzz

Mehwish Hayat teases potential cameo in Emily in Paris' season 4

  • by Web Desk
  • September 01, 2024
Mehwish Hayat teases potential cameo in Emily in Paris season 4
Mehwish Hayat teases potential cameo in Emily in Paris' season 4 

News of the popular Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat and actor Ahsan Khan's alleged collaboration in a new project has sent social media in splits. 

Hayat, who delivered an impactful comeback to television with drama serial Ijazat, has now been speculated to take on the lead role in an upcoming drama for Geo Entertainment, opposite her Meray Qatil Meray Dildaar’ co-star, Ahsan. 

Her last full-scale drama was Dil Lagi with Humayun Saeed, whose interesting storyline captivated the audience. 

Although she had been a part of a slew of Pakistani romantic movies during the tenure of her career, she revealed her reasons of not working in Bollywood. 

Earlier speaking at a podcast, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi actress stated, "I received many offers[from Bollywood], but I declined all of them." 

"I have countless opportunities here in Pakistan. I have been part of the revival of Pakistani cinema and some of its biggest and most successful films. I have received immense respect and love in my country," she revealed. 

Further adding,  "After gaining so much recognition and success in my own country, I felt that I should not accept offers from Bollywood. I enjoy my work here in Pakistan. People come to watch my films with their families, and that is a great achievement."

It is pertinent to mention that Mehwish Hayat teased potential cameo in Emily in Paris Season 4. 

Chidimma Adetshina wins Miss Nigeria after South Africa controversy

Chidimma Adetshina wins Miss Nigeria after South Africa controversy
Here's why UK and EU airports continue to enforce 100ml liquid restrictions

Here's why UK and EU airports continue to enforce 100ml liquid restrictions
Prince Harry's kids, Archie and Lilibet, being 'barred' from Royal Family?

Prince Harry's kids, Archie and Lilibet, being 'barred' from Royal Family?
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video

Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video

Trending News

Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Hamza Ali Abbasi to play legendary athlete Abdul Khaliq in upcoming biopic
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Maya Ali to share screen space with Bilal Ashraf for 'mega-budget' action movie
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Jacqueline Fernandez shares August happenings as the month 'slips away'
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Mawra Hocane bids August farewell with Taylor Swift’s THIS hit track
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Sajal Aly posts throwback memory featuring her 'Kuch Ankahi' days
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Hrithik Roshan spills the tea on his eating habits
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Shreya Ghoshal halts All Hearts Tour in ‘solidarity’ with Kolkata assault victim
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Sajal Aly to star as TikTok sensation in upcoming drama serial
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to welcome first child on THIS date
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Sanam Teri Kasam sequel in pipeline? Details Inside
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Hania Aamir wraps up Bali vacation with goodbye post