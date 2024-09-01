Entertainment

Lana Del Rey responds to rumours of romance with Alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene

The 'Summertime Sadness' songstress stepped forward to shut the rumours about her 'latest boyfriend'

  September 01, 2024
Lana Del Rey has officially denied rumors of a romantic relationship with alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene.

On Instagram, the Summertime Sadness songstress stepped forward to shut down the rumours about her latest boyfriend" as she noted a comment on the post that was posted on Saturday via the Instagram account @thejustnlife.

With a "No" in the comments section, Del Rey put an end to the rumours.


A screenshot of a tweet purporting to be from Dufrene's daughter was also shared on the X (former Twitter).

“in regards to my dad and lana from my last few tweets. if there’s any type of update, ill give it but for now I’ve got nothing to give. i barely talk to my dad let alone care about his love life. I’m just shocked WHO he’s dating,” the user wrote.

However, Del Rey clarified that the social media user had no relation to Dufrene.

“Also, that’s not his daughter on Twitter,” she wrote.

Last week, a fan uploaded a TikTok video of Del Rey and Dufrene holding hands in London, sparking rumours that the two were dating.

