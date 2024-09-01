Shreya Ghoshal halts All Hearts Tour in ‘solidarity’ with Kolkata assault victim

The Queen of Dynamics, Shreya Ghoshal, is putting a hold on her All Hearts Tour to stand by Kolkata’s R G Kar Medical College and Hospital assault victim!
The legendary singer turned to her Instagram account on Saturday, August 31, and shared a long explanation for halting the concert, which was originally supposed to take place on September 14 in Kolkata. It will now be rescheduled for October 2024.
“I am deeply affected by the gruesome and heinous incident that recently took place in Kolkata. Being a woman myself, the very thought of the sheer brutality that she must have gone through is unthinkable and sends shivers down my spine,” penned the Titli singer.
She further noted in her statement, “With an aching heart and with deep sorrow, my promoters and I wish to reschedule our concert ‘Shreya Ghoshal Live, All Hearts Tour Ishq FM Grand Concert’ which was originally scheduled for the 14th of September 2024 to a new date in October 2024.”
The 7-time Filmfare Awards winner prayed for respect and safety for all the women out there and expressed hope that her fans would accept the tour delay, asking them to be patient until the new concert date is announced.
“Your current tickets will remain valid for the new date. Looking forward to seeing you all. Love, prayers, and hope,” the Manwa Laage singer concluded.
Appreciating Ghoshal’s decision, the fans expressed their admiration for the singer.
“We are with you, queen; as a doctor myself, I really appreciate it,” wrote one of the fans.
Another commented, “We Stan the real queen,” while the third expressed, “Thank you for taking this. Thank you! We all stand together; we need the change. Entertainment can wait, justice cannot.”