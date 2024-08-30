Princess Leonor of Spain sets internet ablaze with latest photos in military uniform

Princess Leonor of Spain stunned her followers as she arrived at a navy school on the western coast of Spain.
The heir to the throne, who is set to start her one-year long navy training joined the Military Naval Academy in Galicia on Friday in a crisp white uniform.
Leonor set the social media platform Reddit on fire with her stunning photos in the military uniform, garnering hundreds of likes and hearts within hours.
“Best royal,” wrote one user, lavishing praise on her looks and beauty.
Another commented, “She’s so stunning and incredibly impressive. She is the standard for what every heir to the throne should aspire to be, and she’s only eighteen years old. She has such a heavy weight of responsibility on her shoulders and carries it all day every day with the utmost of class. She makes Spain proud.”
The young royal was also compared with Princess Kate Middleton and Princess Catharina-Amalia.
“I love Princess Kate and what she’s done for the Royals in England and Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, but Leonor exceeds in every way possible. She’s such an impressive human being especially for only being eighteen.”
Another Reddit user, named CommonBelt2338, stated, “The hardest working young royal. I am sure it is 100% more difficult to be a woman and heir as media and the world is glaring at you all the time. I hope she get to have some fun in between and enjoy her youth.”
The 18-year-old will succeed her father King Felipe when he either abdicates or passes away and become the first Queen regnant of Spain since her great-great grandmother, Isabelle II, whose reign ended in 1868.
Leonor will also become the Commander in Chief of the armed forces after taking the crown as the queen of Spain.
It is pertinent to note, the Princess after completing her training at the naval academy, she will move onto her final rotation at the General Air Academy.