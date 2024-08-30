Sports

Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau and his brother die in tragic accident

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were riding bicycles when they were struck by a vehicle

  • August 30, 2024
Johnny Gaudreau, a 31-year-old winger for the Columbus Blue Jackets, and his 29-year-old brother Matthew were killed in an accident on Thursday, August 29.

According to New Jersey State Police, Johnny and his brother Matthew were riding bicycles when they were struck by a vehicle and both suffered fatal injuries.

Police reported that a Jeep Grand Cherokee hit the Gaudreaus from behind in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, as the driver attempted to pass another vehicle that had moved over to accommodate the cyclists, as per ESPN.

The driver, suspected of being drunk, has been charged with two counts of death by auto, and the investigation is still ongoing.

The Gaudreaus, originally from New Jersey, were in Philadelphia to attend their sister Katie's wedding, planned for Friday.

The Blue Jackets called the brothers' deaths an "unimaginable tragedy" in a statement that further praised Johnny, saying, "Johnny played the game with great joy, which was felt by everyone who saw him on the ice. He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played, from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets."

Johnny Gaudreau played 11 seasons in the NHL with the Flames and Blue Jackets.

In 2023, he was named an All-Star and tallied 12 goals and 48 assists across 81 games in the previous season.

While, Matthew also had a hockey career at Boston College and in the minor leagues.

