Entertainment

Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder’s ‘Beetlejuice 2’ outfits reveal HIDDEN connection

Winona Ryder and Jenna Ryder wore similar outfits at ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ premiere

  • by Web Desk
  • August 30, 2024
Winona Ryder and Jenna Ryder wore similar outfits at ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ premiere
Winona Ryder and Jenna Ryder wore similar outfits at ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ premiere

Jenna Ortega shares a cryptic bond with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice co-star Winona Ryder, and their matching outfits prove it!

The actress, who recently starred together in Tim Burton’s directed movie, revealed to PEOPLE Magazine at the film's U.K. premiere on Thursday, August 29, that their matching dresses at the Venice International Film Festival were a total coincidence.

Ortega’s sheer red Dior Haute Couture gown, which was a nod to Ryder’s 1988 film character, Lydia Deetz’s ensemble, unexpectedly happened to align with Ryder’s black Chanel skirt suit at the premiere.

The actress described herself as being “mentally intertwined” with Ryder.

Talking about this coincidence, the Wednesday actress said, "We didn't even talk about it. No, I don’t know if she noticed, but it was funny because we didn’t talk about it all, but we both were wearing tulle skirts, so it's kind of fun that we were mentally intertwined and we didn’t realize it."

Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder’s ‘Beetlejuice 2’ outfits reveal HIDDEN connection

Ortega marked her presence on the red carpet of the film’s premiere in a custom corseted gown with a structural peplum, featuring black velvet panels. The ensemble was accessorized with matching goggles and black opera gloves.

Meanwhile, Ryder wore a vest with contrasting buttons topped with a cropped blazer and a floor-grazing skirt.

Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder’s ‘Beetlejuice 2’ outfits reveal HIDDEN connection

Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder’s ‘Beetlejuice 2’ outfits reveal HIDDEN connection
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his next ‘major’ career goal

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his next ‘major’ career goal
Angelina Jolie responds to Brad Pitt divorce question in new interview: 'No'

Angelina Jolie responds to Brad Pitt divorce question in new interview: 'No'
NASA uncovers unseen electric field surrounding Earth: Details

NASA uncovers unseen electric field surrounding Earth: Details

Entertainment News

NASA uncovers unseen electric field surrounding Earth: Details
Angelina Jolie responds to Brad Pitt divorce question in new interview: 'No'
NASA uncovers unseen electric field surrounding Earth: Details
Nikki Garcia’s husband Artem Chigvintsev’s arrest gets new updates emerge
NASA uncovers unseen electric field surrounding Earth: Details
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s ongoing divorce drama after 8 years: ‘Pretty shocking’
NASA uncovers unseen electric field surrounding Earth: Details
Taylor Swift extends support to Travis Kelce with meaningful gesture
NASA uncovers unseen electric field surrounding Earth: Details
George Clooney, wife Amal shine in Venice ahead of 'Wolfs' Film Festival premiere
NASA uncovers unseen electric field surrounding Earth: Details
Suki Waterhouse spills on backstage chaos at Taylor Swift's Wembley gig
NASA uncovers unseen electric field surrounding Earth: Details
Angelina Jolie’s sons give MAJOR support to actress, push dad Brad Pitt aside
NASA uncovers unseen electric field surrounding Earth: Details
Kanye West wife Bianca Censori life under ‘twisted’ control
NASA uncovers unseen electric field surrounding Earth: Details
Emma Roberts eyes Britney Spears biopic role: 'It’s my true dream'
NASA uncovers unseen electric field surrounding Earth: Details
Justin Theroux, Nicole Brydon Bloom exchange custom-made rings
NASA uncovers unseen electric field surrounding Earth: Details
A$AP Rocky to drop new track ‘Tailor Swif’ after leak
NASA uncovers unseen electric field surrounding Earth: Details
Travis Kelce opens up about his ‘love’ for Taylor Swift