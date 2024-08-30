Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder’s ‘Beetlejuice 2’ outfits reveal HIDDEN connection

Jenna Ortega shares a cryptic bond with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice co-star Winona Ryder, and their matching outfits prove it!
The actress, who recently starred together in Tim Burton’s directed movie, revealed to PEOPLE Magazine at the film's U.K. premiere on Thursday, August 29, that their matching dresses at the Venice International Film Festival were a total coincidence.
Ortega’s sheer red Dior Haute Couture gown, which was a nod to Ryder’s 1988 film character, Lydia Deetz’s ensemble, unexpectedly happened to align with Ryder’s black Chanel skirt suit at the premiere.
The actress described herself as being “mentally intertwined” with Ryder.
Talking about this coincidence, the Wednesday actress said, "We didn't even talk about it. No, I don’t know if she noticed, but it was funny because we didn’t talk about it all, but we both were wearing tulle skirts, so it's kind of fun that we were mentally intertwined and we didn’t realize it."
Ortega marked her presence on the red carpet of the film’s premiere in a custom corseted gown with a structural peplum, featuring black velvet panels. The ensemble was accessorized with matching goggles and black opera gloves.
Meanwhile, Ryder wore a vest with contrasting buttons topped with a cropped blazer and a floor-grazing skirt.