Prince Harry 'really misses' Kate Midleton as his 40th birthday approaches

As Prince Harry approaches a milestone birthday, he's feeling a deep sense of nostalgia for his once-close relationship with sister-in-law Kate Middleton.
According to insiders, Prince Harry "really misses" Kate Middleton ahead of his 40th birthday on September 15.
The two have drifted apart in recent years, particularly since Harry's move to the US and marriage to Meghan Markle.
"With Harry’s birthday fast approaching, he has been speaking about maybe reaching out to Kate because it's on milestones like this when he really misses her," the insider told the OK Magazine.
They went on to share, "She helped plan his 30th birthday and he feels bad that she won’t be involved and would love to catch up with her and see how everything is."
"He knows that will never happen because Kate would never go behind William’s back and she will stay loyal to the royals,” the source added.
The Prince and Princess of Wales are currently not on speaking terms with the Duke of Sussex, following a highly publicized feud.
While Meghan Markle has reservations about the potential reconciliation, she would not stand in Harry's way.
"She has her reservations over it because she’s seen how much Harry has been hurt by them but if that’s what he really wanted, then she wouldn’t ban him from speaking to his family,” the insider concluded.
This comes as Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, attended their uncle's funeral without speaking.