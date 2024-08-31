Microsoft Phone Link expands instant hotspot to more android phones

Microsoft Phone Link, which connects Android smartphones to Windows PCs, has now added its Instant Hotspot feature for more android phones.
This update lets users quickly use their phones as a hotspot to connect their PCs to the internet without manual configuration.
Previously, Instant Hotspot was only available for Samsung phones connected to Windows 11 PCs.
According to a report, the feature is now supported on other smartphones, including those from OnePlus and Oppo.
How to use this feature?
To use it, open the Link to Windows app and choose "Connect your PC to your mobile hotspot in an instant."
If you don’t see the option right away, it could be that the feature hasn’t been made available on your device yet. You might receive an over-the-air (OTA) update later that will add this feature to your app.
In addition to Instant Hotspot, users can now enjoy features like cross-device copy and paste and app streaming.