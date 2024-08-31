Sci-Tech

Microsoft Phone Link expands instant hotspot to more android phones

Previously, Instant Hotspot was only available for Samsung phones connected to Windows 11 PCs

  • by Web Desk
  • August 31, 2024
Microsoft Phone Link, which connects Android smartphones to Windows PCs, has now added its Instant Hotspot feature for more android phones.

This update lets users quickly use their phones as a hotspot to connect their PCs to the internet without manual configuration.

Previously, Instant Hotspot was only available for Samsung phones connected to Windows 11 PCs.

According to a report, the feature is now supported on other smartphones, including those from OnePlus and Oppo.

How to use this feature?

To use it, open the Link to Windows app and choose "Connect your PC to your mobile hotspot in an instant."

If you don’t see the option right away, it could be that the feature hasn’t been made available on your device yet. You might receive an over-the-air (OTA) update later that will add this feature to your app.

In addition to Instant Hotspot, users can now enjoy features like cross-device copy and paste and app streaming. 

Sci-Tech News

NASA uncovers unseen electric field surrounding Earth: Details
Gmail for android unveils AI-powered Q&A for smarter inbox searches
Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft eyeing major investments in OpenAI
Gemini enhances user experience with new screen and video inquiry tools
Amazon workers in the US support Teamsters' strikes over labor issues
Elon Musk's X under threat in Brazil after top court ruling
Instagram rolls out exciting new features with custom fonts and stickers
Oceanographers discover wonder under sea: Mountain larger than Mount Olympus
Open AI’s Strawberry will redefine solving math problems
Nokia unveils new Barbie phone to combat smartphone addiction
SpaceX historic Polaris Dawn mission hit with another delay due to ‘weather conditions’
Social networking site X restored after brief disruption