Elon Musk’s X suspended in Brazil following court ruling

Telegram and WhatsApp, have also faced temporary bans in Brazil for not complying with legal requests

  by Web Desk
  August 31, 2024
Elon Musk’s X(formerly Twitter) has been banned in Brazil for failing to appoint a new legal representative by the deadline set by a Supreme Court judge.

As per several reports, Judge Alexandre de Moraes ordered the immediate suspension of the platform until it complies with all court orders and pays its fines.

Brazil's telecommunications agency has been tasked with enforcing the suspension, and X is expected to be inaccessible within 24 hours.

Justice Moraes also gave Apple and Google five days to remove and block X from their app stores .

Not only this, those who still try to access it via VPNs could be fined R$50,000 (£6.7k)

This issue started in April when the judge ordered the suspension of several X accounts for allegedly spreading misinformation.

Tesla’s CEO, criticized the decision, saying, "Free speech is the bedrock of democracy and an unelected pseudo-judge in Brazil is destroying it for political purposes."

Musk has had multiple disputes, including with the EU over X's regulations and a recent argument with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Moreover, the bank accounts of Musk's satellite internet company, Starlink, have also been frozen in Brazil which the company labels as “baseless.”

Musk emphasised that SpaceX and X are separate companies with different shareholders.

Other social media platforms, like Telegram and WhatsApp, have also faced temporary bans in Brazil for not complying with legal requests.

