7 killed in Russian bomb attack at Ukraine's Kharkiv

A Russian guided bomb attack on Ukraine's Northeastern City of Kharkiv hit a residential building and a playground on Friday.
As per the local authorities, at least 7 people were killed with 77 more injured.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy also broke silence on the attack, saying a 14-year-old girl was found dead.
Ihor Terekhov, the city's mayor had earlier revealed that one child had been killed in the playground.
A 12-storey apartment block had also caught fire as a result of the strike.
One end of the block had been engulfed in black smoke, with many of the upper floors in flames. Several cars parked outside were also gutted by fire.
Emergency services were made available and rescue workers rushed to carry the survivors out of the building. A body of one of the victims lay under a carpet on the ground outside.
The scene was highly devastating as residents of all ages, sat stunned on benches and walls outside as medics attended to their wounds.
It is pertinent to mention that Kharkiv has been the focus of heavy Russian bombing throughout the war although there has been a drop in the intensity level in recent weeks.
Thousands were killed and wounded during the full-scale invasion Moscow launched in Ukraine in 2022.