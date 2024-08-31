World

7 killed in Russian bomb attack at Ukraine's Kharkiv

A deadly missile in Ukraine's Kharkiv lashed a high-rise residential building

  • by Web Desk
  • August 31, 2024
A deadly missile in Ukraines Kharkiv lashed most parts of the high-rise residential building
 A deadly missile in Ukraine's Kharkiv lashed most parts of the high-rise residential building

A Russian guided bomb attack on Ukraine's Northeastern City of Kharkiv hit a residential building and a playground on Friday. 

As per the local authorities, at least 7 people were killed with 77 more injured. 

Ukraine's President  Volodymyr Zelenskiy also broke silence on the attack, saying a 14-year-old girl was found dead. 

Ihor Terekhov, the city's mayor had earlier revealed that one child had been killed in the playground. 

A 12-storey apartment block had also caught fire as a result of the strike. 

One end of the block had been engulfed in black smoke, with many of the upper floors in flames. Several cars parked outside were also gutted by fire. 

Emergency services were made available and rescue workers rushed to carry the survivors out of the building. A body of one of the victims lay under a carpet on the ground outside. 

The scene was highly devastating as residents of all ages, sat stunned on benches and walls outside as medics attended to their wounds. 

It is pertinent to mention that Kharkiv has been the focus of heavy Russian bombing throughout the war although there has been a drop in the intensity level in recent weeks. 

Thousands were killed and wounded during the full-scale invasion Moscow launched in Ukraine in 2022.  

Justin Baldoni breaks silence over 'It Ends With Us' backlash

Justin Baldoni breaks silence over 'It Ends With Us' backlash
7 killed in Russian bomb attack at Ukraine's Kharkiv

7 killed in Russian bomb attack at Ukraine's Kharkiv

Selena Gomez engaged with Benny Blanco after 7 months of their relationship?

Selena Gomez engaged with Benny Blanco after 7 months of their relationship?
Anne Hathaway drops relatable pimple patch selfie

Anne Hathaway drops relatable pimple patch selfie

World News

Anne Hathaway drops relatable pimple patch selfie
Donald Trump to vote against Florida abortion policy amid conservative backlash
Anne Hathaway drops relatable pimple patch selfie
US requests trade talks with Canada over digital services tax dispute
Anne Hathaway drops relatable pimple patch selfie
Two Chinese passengers locked stranger’s crying toddler in restroom
Anne Hathaway drops relatable pimple patch selfie
Japan reports alarming rise in elderly deaths found alone
Anne Hathaway drops relatable pimple patch selfie
Ukraine urges Mongolia to arrest Vladimir Putin during September visit
Anne Hathaway drops relatable pimple patch selfie
Kamala Harris promises unwavering weapons aid to Israel
Anne Hathaway drops relatable pimple patch selfie
Germany deports 28 Afghans for first time in 2 years
Anne Hathaway drops relatable pimple patch selfie
Video of woman making sourdough in-flight sparks reaction: Watch
Anne Hathaway drops relatable pimple patch selfie
30,000 homeless as Gujarat floods wreak havoc
Anne Hathaway drops relatable pimple patch selfie
Kamala Harris to welcome Republicans to cabinet for 'diverse perspectives’
Anne Hathaway drops relatable pimple patch selfie
New Zealand's Māori King passes away after 18-year reign
Anne Hathaway drops relatable pimple patch selfie
Sunk superyacht expected to trigger HUGE insurance settlements