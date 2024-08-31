Sports

Novak Djokovic knocked out of US Open by Popyrin in major upset

For the first time since 2017, Novak Djokovic will not win a Grand Slam title

  • by Web Desk
  • August 31, 2024


In an unexpected turn of events, professional tennis player, Novak Djokovic was defeated by Alexei Popyrin on Saturday, August 31, in the third round of the US Open.

As per BBC Sports, Popyrin, Australian tennis player, celebrated his surprise 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 victory, resulting in Djokovic's earliest US Open exit in 18 years.

This marks the first year since 2017 that Djokovic will not win a Grand Slam title.

Djokovic expressed his disappointment over his performance, saying, "I have played some of the worst tennis I have ever played. Honestly, the way I felt and the way I played from the beginning of this tournament, third round is a success."

He added, "I tried my best, I didn't have any physical issues. I just felt out of gas, and you could see that. From the first match, I just didn't find myself on this court."

Djokovic expressed optimism about his future, saying, "Life moves on. I'll try to recalibrate and look forward to what's next."

This loss follows the exit of Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz, who was defeated by unseeded Dutch player Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round.

Now, Popyrin will make his first fourth-round appearance at a Grand Slam tomorrow, where he will face Frances Tiafoe, who won a five-set match against fellow American Ben Shelton.

