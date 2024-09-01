Sports

Kimi Antonelli announced as Lewis Hamilton's successor at Mercedes

  by Web Desk
  • September 01, 2024
Kimi Antonelli has been confirmed to replace Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton in Mercedes next season.

In 2025, the 18-year old F2 driver will become George Russell’s team-mate.

Kimi said about the big news,“It is an amazing feeling to be announced as a Mercedes works driver alongside George for 2025.”

He added, “Reaching F1 is a dream I’ve had since I was a small boy; I want to thank the team for the support they’ve given me in my career so far and the faith they’ve shown in me. I am still learning a lot, but I feel ready for the opportunity. I will be focused on getting better and delivering the best possible results for the team.”

The Italian driver had a stellar career as a rookie. He won the ADAC and Italian F4 titles in 2022 and the Formula Regional European Championship in 2023, the Mercedes junior skipped F3 and joined PREMA in F2 this season.

“I’m also really excited to become George’s team-mate. He came through the team’s junior programme just like myself and is someone I have a huge amount of respect for,” Kimi noted.

For the unversed, Lewis will drive for Ferrari next season.

