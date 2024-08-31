Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon make stylish appearance at Venice Film Festival

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon stole the spotlight on the fourth day of the Venice Film Festival, making a stylish arrival at the prestigious event.
Pitt, who is set to premiere his new movie Wolfs alongside George Clooney, caught the eye in bright yellow plaid trousers, paired with a smart white shirt and yellow loafers. He completed the dashing look with sunglasses.
Meanwhile, De Ramon, who has been dating the Hollywood star since late 2022, was effortlessly chic in a high-waisted beige skirt and white top.
She added extra height to her frame with heels completed her jaw-dropping look with leather handbag.
The couple strolled along the dock before jumping into a water taxi, where they put on a loved-up display with Pitt wrapping his arm around de Ramon.
Their appearance comes after it was revealed that the pair had been spending the summer at Chateau Miraval, the French winery Pitt once shared with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.
The two Oscar winners have been in a years-long divorce battle over the estate.
Bradd Pitt and Angelina Jolie tied the knot at Miraval in 2014 and share six children together.