Joe Biden calls to end war after Israeli-American hostage's body recovered

Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) announced that it has recovered the bodies of six hostages held by Hamas from an underground tunnel in Rafah, Gaza.
According to New York Post, after the announcement from the IDF, US President Joe Biden confirmed that the hostages included Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin.
Biden said in a statement, “I am devastated and outraged. Hersh was among the innocents brutally attacked while attending a music festival for peace in Israel on October 7. He lost his arm helping friends and strangers during Hamas’ savage massacre.”
Extending his condolences to Hersh’s parents, Jon and Rachel, he further added, “I have worked tirelessly to bring their beloved Hersh safely to them and am heartbroken by the news of his death. It is as tragic as it is reprehensible.”
Biden warned the Hamas leaders that they ‘will pay for these crimes,’ adding the US and Israel will ‘work around the clock for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages.’
He urged, “It’s time this war ended. We should end this war. I think we’re on the verge of having an agreement.”
Moreover, IDF named the hostages whose bodies were recovered on Saturday, August 31, as Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, and Master Sgt. Ori Danino.