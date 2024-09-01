World

Harris slams Trump for disrespecting ‘sacred ground’ for ‘political stunt’

  by Web Desk
  September 01, 2024
Kamala Harris criticised Republican nominee Donald Trump over his controversial visit to the Arlington National Cemetery.

According to BBC, the former president visited the cemetery at the event honouring 13 US soldiers who were killed during America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

Any campaign activity or photos are prohibited on the ground, but Trump took and distributed images, and during his speech, he blamed the Biden-Harris administration for the chaotic withdrawal.

The US Army also said that the former president’s staff ‘abruptly pushed aside’ a cemetery employee who tried to warn them about the rules against filming.

Moreover, the Democrat nominee for the White House on Saturday, August 31, in a long post on social media slammed Trump for disrespecting the ground, saying, “If there is one thing on which we as Americans can all agree, it is that our veterans, military families, and service members should be honoured, never disparaged, and treated with nothing less than our highest respect and gratitude.”

Harris wrote, “Let me be clear: the former president disrespected sacred ground, all for the sake of a political stunt. A solemn place where we come together to honour American heroes... not a place for politics.”

She further added, “And it is my belief that someone who cannot meet this simple, sacred duty should never again stand behind the seal of the President of the United States of America.”

Meanwhile, Trump said, “I go there, they ask me to have a picture, and they say I was campaigning. The one thing I get plenty of is publicity. I don't need that. I don't need the publicity.”

