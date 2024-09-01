World

Ukrainian drones attack spark fires at Russian energy plants

Russia claimed it destroyed over 158 drones from Ukraine in 15 different regions of the country

  • September 01, 2024
Ukraine launched a series of overnight drone attacks across the different parts of Russia, including Moscow.

According to Reuters, Russian authorities on Sunday, September 1, said Ukrainian drone attacks on a power plant and refinery have sparked fires in the Moscow Oil Refinery and at the Konakovo Power Station.

The officials told the media that Konakovo Power Station is the largest energy-producing station in central Russia.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said numerous drones targeted the Moscow refinery, causing fire at the ‘separate technical room of the plant.’

The Russian defence ministry on Telegram claimed that they have destroyed more than 158 drones in 15 different regions of the country, including nine over the capital Moscow.

As per the ministry, they destroyed 46 drones over the border region of Kursk, 28 over Voronezh, 34 over Bryansk, and 14 over the Belgorod region.

Furthermore, Mikhail Shuvalov, head of the Kashira Power Plant in the Moscow region, said on Telegram that Ukraine tried to attack three drones on the power plant, but there was no fire, damage, or casualties reported.

Shuvalov wrote, “Electricity is being supplied without problems.”

