Babar Azam receives Salman Ali Agha's support amid ongoing criticism

Pakistani white ball skipper has now played 15 test innings without scoring a single fifty

  September 01, 2024
  • September 01, 2024
Babar Azam has been under extreme criticism after his poor performance in recent matches, but his teammate came forward to support the top batter.

According to Geo Super, talking to the media after the day’s play, all-rounder Salman Ali Agha defended the white-ball captain, saying, “Babar Azam is a world-class player. As a cricketer, you go through these phases. He has scored consistently throughout the last five years.

He further added, “Soon, we will see him scoring big runs for Pakistan again. There are 10 other players on the team, so you should focus on them. It’s fine if he’s struggling. He will return to scoring big runs very soon.”

Azam on the second day of the Rawalpindi test against Bangladesh was dismissed after scoring 37 runs, marking his 15th consecutive test inning without reaching 50 runs.

Moreover, earlier, former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja backed Azam on his YouTube channel. He said, “It seems the entire nation does not have a problem with anything except the form of Babar Azam."

Raja added, "Unfortunately, what happens is when you lose a match and you have not scored runs, and if you are Babar Azam, then you become a headline.”

To note, last week Azam saw a big inclined in his International Cricket Council (ICC) top test batter ranking as he dropped from number three to number nine.

