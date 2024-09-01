Entertainment

Angelina Jolie conceals 'pain and sadness' to protect her kid's happiness

Angelina Jolie will be next seen in highly-anticipated film ‘Maria’

  September 01, 2024

Angelina Jolie, who will be next seen in new film Maria, has opened up about hiding her struggles for the sake of children.

The Oscar-winning actress recently made headlines at the Venice Film Festival as she received an eight minute standing ovation.

Angelina–who shares six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, with ex-husband Brad Pitt– has gotten candid about her kids supporting her on the film set during a dialogue with The Hollywood Reporter.

"I’ve been a parent for 23 years," she recalled,"The most beautiful thing about being a parent is that you are not the center of your life. So you are leaving set, focused on something for someone. That’s your real life. Your real world. And that always is the majority of who you are.”

The renowned star talked about her sons Maddox and Pax assisting on the film, "It really meant a lot that my boys were with me on Maria. When I would have really heavy times, they would come over and just give me a hug or a cup of tea. That was probably one of the more intense things.”

Her upcoming movie, Maria, will release on February 6, 2025.

"Usually when I’m expressing that much pain, it’s not in front of my children. You really try to hide from your children how much pain and sadness you carry,” she concluded. 

Matthew McConaughey, son Levi spotted on 'Way of the Warrior Kid' set
Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon Phillipe eyes MAJOR film role with Liam Neeson
BTS' RM, J-Hope celebrate Jungkook's 27th birthday with heartfelt wishes
Sabrina Carpenter reveals ‘secret’ goal of her life
Skin care for preteens: Experts debunk social media trends
Nikki Garcia drops SHOCKING hint of split from husband Artem Chigvintsev
Ed Sheeran jumps on bandwagon, pokes fun at himself in hilarious video
Jennifer Lopez exudes confidence in first outing after Ben Affleck divorce
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid pack on the PDA during Italian getaway
Brad Pitt is very ‘serious’ about girlfriend Ines de Ramon
Taylor Swift to make cameo in Selena Gomez’s ‘Only Murders in the Building?’
Jennifer Lopez drops cryptic ‘unbothered’ post as Ben Affleck divorce looms