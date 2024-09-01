Angelina Jolie conceals 'pain and sadness' to protect her kid's happiness

Angelina Jolie, who will be next seen in new film Maria, has opened up about hiding her struggles for the sake of children.
The Oscar-winning actress recently made headlines at the Venice Film Festival as she received an eight minute standing ovation.
Angelina–who shares six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, with ex-husband Brad Pitt– has gotten candid about her kids supporting her on the film set during a dialogue with The Hollywood Reporter.
"I’ve been a parent for 23 years," she recalled,"The most beautiful thing about being a parent is that you are not the center of your life. So you are leaving set, focused on something for someone. That’s your real life. Your real world. And that always is the majority of who you are.”
The renowned star talked about her sons Maddox and Pax assisting on the film, "It really meant a lot that my boys were with me on Maria. When I would have really heavy times, they would come over and just give me a hug or a cup of tea. That was probably one of the more intense things.”
Her upcoming movie, Maria, will release on February 6, 2025.
"Usually when I’m expressing that much pain, it’s not in front of my children. You really try to hide from your children how much pain and sadness you carry,” she concluded.