Prince Harry's kids, Archie and Lilibet, being 'barred' from Royal Family?

As Prince Harry prepares to celebrate his 40th birthday on September 15, a royal commentator has warned that his children, Archie and Lilibet, may be the ones to suffer most from the rift between the Duke of Sussex and the British Royal Family.
Lydia Alty, a royal expert, told GB News that the separation from their wider family could have a profound impact on the young children, who have spent most of their lives in Montecito, California.
"I expect they barely know any of their wider family but Meghan’s mother's family. This means they are likely being barred from their family," she noted.
Alty continued, "They are going to never get to know their cousins or their paternal grandfather, uncle and aunt and that can seriously affect a child, especially if their parents continue to burn bridges with the royals."
Meanwhile, Prince Harry's 40th birthday is unlikely to be celebrated with his family, including King Charles and Prince William, due to the ongoing rift.
"This is something that will not happen for obvious reasons, which is taking so many memories away from the younger generations of royals," she added.
Prince Harry and the Royal Family's rift began when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as working royals in 2020.