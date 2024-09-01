Royal

Prince Harry's kids, Archie and Lilibet, being 'barred' from Royal Family?

Archie and Lilibet's family ties are limited to Meghan's mother's side as Prince Harry 'burned bridges' with Royals

  • by Web Desk
  • September 01, 2024
Prince Harrys kids, Archie and Lilibet, being barred from Royal Family?
Prince Harry's kids, Archie and Lilibet, being 'barred' from Royal Family?

As Prince Harry prepares to celebrate his 40th birthday on September 15, a royal commentator has warned that his children, Archie and Lilibet, may be the ones to suffer most from the rift between the Duke of Sussex and the British Royal Family.

Lydia Alty, a royal expert, told GB News that the separation from their wider family could have a profound impact on the young children, who have spent most of their lives in Montecito, California.

"I expect they barely know any of their wider family but Meghan’s mother's family. This means they are likely being barred from their family," she noted.

Alty continued, "They are going to never get to know their cousins or their paternal grandfather, uncle and aunt and that can seriously affect a child, especially if their parents continue to burn bridges with the royals."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry's 40th birthday is unlikely to be celebrated with his family, including King Charles and Prince William, due to the ongoing rift.

"This is something that will not happen for obvious reasons, which is taking so many memories away from the younger generations of royals," she added.

Prince Harry and the Royal Family's rift began when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as working royals in 2020. 

Chidimma Adetshina wins Miss Nigeria after South Africa controversy

Chidimma Adetshina wins Miss Nigeria after South Africa controversy
Here's why UK and EU airports continue to enforce 100ml liquid restrictions

Here's why UK and EU airports continue to enforce 100ml liquid restrictions
Prince Harry's kids, Archie and Lilibet, being 'barred' from Royal Family?

Prince Harry's kids, Archie and Lilibet, being 'barred' from Royal Family?
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video

Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video

Royal News

Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Princess Märtha Louise and Shaman Durek Verrett's whimsical wedding
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Prince Harry eyes 'very Low-Key royal duties' for reputation rehab
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Kate Middleton prepares for major responsibilities with new title
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Prince William seems ‘sad’ after meeting Prince Harry at uncle's funeral
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
PM Keir Starmer lands in Scotland upon King Charles’ order
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Prince Harry's royal return would be 'worse’ for cancer-stricken King Charles
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Prince Harry reveals heartbreaking ‘regret’ over Princess Diana’s tragic death
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Philanthropy: An attempt to revamp their image in public?
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
King Charles struggles to cut naughty ribbon at inauguration
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Princess Diana’s 27 anniversary gets Charles Spencer’s warm tribute: ‘Forever young’
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Queen Rania of Jordan radiates elegance on 54th birthday: See Photos
Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha share candid moment in viral video
Prince Harry last-minute UK visit undermines his own security concerns